LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain are investigating gunfire at a convenience store.

Lehman Township Police released surveillance video of the incident earlier this week. It happened at the Citgo gas station in Lehman Center on Route 118.

A store employee reported someone pulled into the lot Tuesday night just before 9 and fired a gun into the E-Z Express. Anyone with information should call Lehman Township Police or Luzerne County 911.