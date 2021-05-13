Police investigating child hit by parking enforcement vehicle in Scranton Wednesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An investigation is underway in Scranton after a 10-year-old boy riding a bike was struck by a Scranton parking enforcement vehicle.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Partridge Avenue and West Parker Street.

According to Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka, a witness saw the child run a stop sign before being hit by the vehicle.

Namiotka says the boy was flown to the hospital and is currently awake and speaking with his family.

The crash is still under investigation.