Police investigating attempted armed robbery of CVS inside Target in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery from a pharmacy in Monroe Township Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove, around noon Monday, a person wearing a red t-shirt and sunglasses entered the CVS Pharmacy inside a Target store at Monroe Market Place and attempted to rob the pharmacist. The suspect then fled in a gold Honda CRV.

An accomplice who was wearing a red button-up shirt is also being sought in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove.

