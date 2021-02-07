Police investigating armed robbery in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery occurred in Williamsport Saturday night.

According to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, a group of people were walking in the 2200 block of West Third Street around 8:30 p.m. when they were confronted by a man who pointed a gun at them.

This person reportedly did rob one of the group members before fleeing on foot. The alleged robber is described as a black male wearing a white mask and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-327-7548.