WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Williamsport Monday night.
According to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to a Jersey Mike’s around 7:15 p.m. Monday for an armed robbery.
According to the release, the suspect was described as a white male wearing a black mask and was armed with a handgun. He robbed the store and fled westbound.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 570-327-7547.
- Before green, this was the color of St. Patrick’s Day
- Police investigating armed robbery in Williamsport
- Fort Hood investigators paint damning picture to Congress
- President Biden hits road to highlight COVID relief package
- Coroner identifies father who attempted to rescue children from Lansford fire