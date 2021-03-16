Police investigating armed robbery in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Williamsport Monday night.

According to a press release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, officers responded to a Jersey Mike’s around 7:15 p.m. Monday for an armed robbery.

According to the release, the suspect was described as a white male wearing a black mask and was armed with a handgun. He robbed the store and fled westbound.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 570-327-7547.

