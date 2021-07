WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Wilkes-Barre Police have the corner of Stanton Street and Huber Street blocked off for an investigation Thursday night.

Police have not released any information, but a witness tells Eyewitness News a juvenile was shot around 8 p.m. Blood was visible on the sidewalk.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.