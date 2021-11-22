Police investigating after Wilkes-Barre property vandalized with graffiti

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Vandals struck in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning and now police are investigating.

Somebody spray painted six buildings on Stanton and Loomis Street in the city. They also tagged sidewalks, street signs and utility poles.

One woman says her neighbor told her they arrived home from work around 3 a.m. and the graffiti was already dry. Eyewitness News is told this is unusual for the neighborhood.

“I was shocked. He said they’re written all the way down the street all around. It’s not only me but I’m here 80 years this never ever happened, never,” Rose Monseur of Wilkes-Barre said.

Wilkes-Barre Police were on the scene taking pictures and investigating the vandalism.