DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after a truck and a motorcycle collided in Luzerne County.

State police in Hazleton were on the scene of a truck accident with a motorcyclist around 6 p.m. Sunday night. It happened in Dorrance Township near the intersection of Blue Ridge Trail and Sunset Road.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Police tell Eyewitness News they will be releasing information on this accident in Luzerne County soon.