Police investigating after Sunday morning shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkes-Barre Sunday morning.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News, shots were fired in the area of Farley Lane and McCarragher Street earlier today. It’s unknown how many people were involved in the shooting.

A neighbor says she was getting ready to go grocery shopping in the morning when she heard the loud noises ring out.

“I heard what sounded like somebody punching steel, but I thought ‘that’s an awfully loud noise.’ Then I heard several of the same sound afterward, and I said it was gunshots,” she said.

The neighbor said there were multiple first responders on scene, but unknown if there were any injuries. The shooting is under further investigation.