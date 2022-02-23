Police investigating after shots fired on North Empire Street in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of shell casings in one Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Wednesday night leads to a police investigation.

About 6 p.m. police were called to North Empire Street for a bullet hitting a home. When they arrived, they saw dozens of bullet casings in two locations. One was the lawn of the Keystone Mission and the other was further into the Sherman Hills complex.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they heard rapid gunfire that sounded like an automatic weapon.

“I thought it was fireworks, and I heard a ping and I told her ‘get away from the window it’s not fireworks, it’s gunfire’. I happened to go across the room and I saw a hole in my wall and I looked across and there was the bullet hole, right through the house,” HaroldSmith of Wilkes-Barre said.

Police have yet to release any information on if anyone was injured or if anyone is in custody.