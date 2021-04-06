Police investigating after shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment building in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. of multiple shots fired in Scranton. According to the police chief, a man shot into an apartment at Hilltop Manor. The suspect fled towards Connell Park.

That is one section of the city where police are out searching for him. So far there have been no injuries.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard more than half a dozen gunshots.

“I was at the car, heard the shots so I ran inside and said shots fired and then came back out and he was running down towards Thunderbird,” eyewitness Christopher Luallen said.

Police are also looking at one of the apartments and taking pictures through the window from the inside.

At this hour we are trying to get a description of the suspect that is on the run.