Police investigating after Pittston Township bank robbery

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating after a Pittston Township bank was robbed Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Pittston Township Police Department, the robbery occurred at the FNCB Bank on North Township Boulevard at approximately 3:30 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect made off with $505 in cash. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing denim jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with Kalahari Resorts on the front, a white cap with the Lakers emblem on it, and a white facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittston Township Police Department.

