HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday night is now being investigated.

Hazleton Police are in search for a person possibly driving a white pick-up truck with an extended cab. The truck hit a young male on a bike heading south on Poplar Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but there is no further information on his condition.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Hazleton Police or 911.