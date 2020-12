COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency has a message from the National Weather Service regarding the impending forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Columbia County starting Saturday, December 26th. According to the NWS, the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg is expected to pass the 19-foot flood stage Christmas Day and a crest of 22 feet is predicted to occur on December 26th.