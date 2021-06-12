Police investigating after crashed car found empty in Nescopeck Township

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a crash mystery on their hands in Luzerne County.

A passerby spotted an overturned car Saturday morning alongside a vacant home in Nescopeck Township at Route 93 and the Cross Valley Expressway. Emergency responders showed up to find the wrecked car with no one in it.

They say the vehicle at some point overnight crashed through the fence, hit a concrete culvert, before hitting a tree and landing near the house. So far, no word on who owns the car or who was driving it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos