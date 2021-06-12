Police investigating after crashed car found empty in Nescopeck Township

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a crash mystery on their hands in Luzerne County.

A passerby spotted an overturned car Saturday morning alongside a vacant home in Nescopeck Township at Route 93 and the Cross Valley Expressway. Emergency responders showed up to find the wrecked car with no one in it.

They say the vehicle at some point overnight crashed through the fence, hit a concrete culvert, before hitting a tree and landing near the house. So far, no word on who owns the car or who was driving it.