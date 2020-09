One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating serious injuries sustained by an 11-month-old male child.

According to paperwork from Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven, the injuries were sustained sometime between 5 p.m. Friday, September 25th and 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26th in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Port Carbon Borough.

The major case team was activated, and the investigation is ongoing.