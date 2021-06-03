Police investigating after cat is shot in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cat was shot in the front leg and rushed into emergency surgery in Luzerne County earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday in the Edwardsville area. The vet contacted the SPCA of Luzerne County and they began working with police and the owner to file a report.

Fortunately, the two-year-old cat named Katie survived but her leg had to be amputated. Authorities aren’t sure what kind of a gun was used but pieces of the bullet will be sent for testing.

The SPCA says the growing number of stray cats in the area may have led to the shooting. They urge people to stay educated on safe ways to handle unwanted animals.

“It’s very important for their safety to be an inside kept animal. Those who want to leave their animal out, build a catio. It’s just a cat enclosure so that the cats can have access to the outside in a safe manner,” SPCA of Luzerne County humane society police officer Vickie Vangorder said.

If caught, the suspect could face a felony charge, several fines and jail time. Right now, there are no leads but anyone with information is asked to please call the SPCA of Luzerne County.