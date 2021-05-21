MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking information after a passenger bus was shot at in Monroe County on Wednesday.
According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, police were notified by the Monroe County Transit Authority that a pellet gun was discharged at a passenger bus at approximately 4:45 p.m. while the bus was traveling west on Route 940 in the borough of Mount Pocono. None of the seven people on board reported injuries.
The bus sustained damage to four windows, including the driver’s window.
The gun was discharged from a black sedan Volkswagen as it passed the bus. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.
- Coroner on scene of vehicle rollover near Drums
- Schuylkill County man sentenced to over four years in prison on drug charges
- IOC VP: Tokyo Olympics will open even if Japan remains under state of emergency
- Police investigating after bus shot at in Mount Pocono
- I-Team: Luzerne County Elections Board questions ballot labeling, voting machines in mall