Police investigating after bus shot at in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking information after a passenger bus was shot at in Monroe County on Wednesday.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, police were notified by the Monroe County Transit Authority that a pellet gun was discharged at a passenger bus at approximately 4:45 p.m. while the bus was traveling west on Route 940 in the borough of Mount Pocono. None of the seven people on board reported injuries.

The bus sustained damage to four windows, including the driver’s window.

The gun was discharged from a black sedan Volkswagen as it passed the bus. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Mountain Regional Police.