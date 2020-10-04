Police investigating burglary at Susquehanna County gun shop

GREAT BEND BORO, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Main Street in Great Bend Boro early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Gibson, troopers were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to Pennsylvania Guns and Ammo for a burglary.

The suspect is described as a male wearing black boots, light jeans, a black winter jacket with a red flannel hood, and a white with grey lettering face covering.

The suspect stole a DPMS Panther Arms SBR AR15-style CO2 BB gun, a black AK47 long rifle, three 30-round AR-style P-magazines, a black Glock pistol case containing two magazines, and a 50-round 9mm Glock drum magazine.

After stealing the items, the suspect exited the building out the back door and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.