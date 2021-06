HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honesdale Police want you to take a look at some pictures in connection with a theft investigation.

They say a man put several stolen items in the bed of a gold GMC pickup truck. They say he stole them from the Tractor Supply store on May 31st.

He even backed out of the parking lot to make sure his license plate could not be seen. However, an eyewitness got a possible plate of ZRY 6124.

If you have any information, call Honesdale Police.