Police investigate situation at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to Knoebels Amusement Resort Sunday to investigate a situation.

Knoebels said in a statement Sunday: “Shortly before 5:00p.m. on April 25, Knoebels received a phone call that prompted contact with local authorities. In abundance of caution, the area has been cleared, and a thorough search of the affected area is being conducted. Local and state agencies are currently working together to confirm the credibility of the call and the identity of the individual involved. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time at the direction of law enforcement agencies.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to local police. Right now we are awaiting comment and there have been no reports of injuries.

Knoebels was scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Sunday and it opened for the season Saturday.