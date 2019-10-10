Police Investigate Shooting in Berwick

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Berwick are investigating an officer involved shooting.

Berwick Police Chief Ken Strish confirms one of his officers was struck by a vehicle driven by a wanted man. Other officers shot at the suspect’s vehicle as he left the scene. Officers rammed the vehicle on 16th Street. The officer is ok. Suspect is at Berwick Hospital.

According to police, a man became violent while they were serving a felony warrant at a home on 15th Street in Berwick, Columbia County.

The man left the scene in a vehicle after police fired a shot at him. After about a mile-long chase police rammed his car near 16th Street and Dell Street in Salem Township.

