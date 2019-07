WBRE/WYOU — Police are investigating a stabbing in Schuylkill County.

According to Schuylkill County 911, the stabbing happened in Pottsville at East Norwegian Street and North George Streets. Police responded at 8 p.m. Friday and as of 10:30 p.m. Friday they were still on the scene investigating.

The Pottsville Republican Herald cites sources saying one person was seriously injured.