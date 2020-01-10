Police Investigate Explicit Snapchat Pictures of High School Students

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Inappropriate pictures of students taken by students at a local high school are now part of an investigation.

The pictures were sent and posted on the popular social media app Snapchat. They believe nearly a dozen high school students are involved, all starting earlier this week.

The popular app, called Snapchat, is being used for more than just sending cute dog photos or a selfie to your friends. Wright Township Police are investigating nude photos shared in the app by Crestwood High School students.

“They are certainly not something that you would want anyone seeing, but yourself. These are kids, they are young, young kids. These photos should not be anywhere,” Superintendent Robert Mehalick said.

Mehalick says he was notified by an educator outside the district and he immediately called Childline and the police on Tuesday.

“Since that time it’s become a little larger. There is more than the original number of maybe five or six students. It seems it’s well over 10 now,” Mehalick said.

District officials and authorities believe girls were sending explicit photos to several Snapchat accounts. Users of those accounts were sharing the nude pictures.

It’s not known who or where those users are from. Mehalick says he reached out to the parents of the involved once he heard what was circulating in his school.

“They have to know this is wrong. This is not something that one person is going to see or it’s just going to go away in the air. It’s out there and potentially out there for a long long time,” Mehalick said.

Mehalick believes the individuals are victims in this case, saying they may not have known who they were sending the pictures to or what was being done with them.

“It was real important that we acted as quickly as we could and do everything we can to again support our students,” Mehalick said.

Now, as far as those accounts that were sharing the pictures, the account names were created with words associated with the district. A Luzerne County detective with the district attorney’s office is assisting wright township police in the investigation.