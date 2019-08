(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are investigating a double stabbing in a wooded area near the Briar Creek Plaza in Columbia County.

At noon Eyewitness News was live at the scene.

Police say it happened around 8:30 Friday morning right outside of the Giant Super Market in Briar Creek Borough.

Two men suffered stab wounds and were transported to the hospital.

That’s according to the Press-Enterprise Newspaper.

Our crew on-scene is working to find out more details regarding this incident.