Police in Lycoming County aim to put the brakes on drunk driving

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Though most people aren’t gathering in public places such as bars for the big game, that doesn’t mean the danger on the road has been reduced.

The Lycoming County DUI Task Force has been out since February 1 to deter people from driving under the influence, and arrest those that are.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Crash Facts and Statistics from 2019 provides some facts on impaired driving. On average there were 26 alcohol related crashes each day in Pennsylvania and on average 0.8 people were fatally injured in alcohol related crashes each day in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania DUI Association says people should have a transportation plan before heading out. This includes having a safe way to get home, designating a driver, or taking public transportation.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback rode along with police from the Lycoming County DUI Task Force and will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.