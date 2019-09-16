Police in Indiana say deadly force was not used during an incident that resulted in a Schuylkill County man’s death

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT/WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Indiana say there was no evidence its officers used deadly force during an incident in which a Schuylkill County man died in police custody.

Police say they were responding to complaints of an intoxicated man in the restricted area of a business in the Division Street area of Evansville on Friday evening around 7:40 pm. They say when they got there Edward Snukis, of Saint Clair, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, was uncooperative and began fighting with police.

Police say Snukis punched one officer in the nose, knocking him to the ground. A second officer tased Snukis, but he was still able to run away.

Police say Snukis tripped and fell while running and officers were able to catch up to him.

According to police, officers attempted to detain him again, but he refused to cooperate, which prompted a second altercation as Snukis continued to resist.

He was eventually handcuffed.

Police said officers turned him onto his side after cuffing him and saw he was not responsive, but he was breathing and had a pulse. A third officer, who was previously an EMT, began monitoring him.

A news release from police states that prior to an ambulance arriving, Snukis stopped breathing.

EPD said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arriving.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Police admit an officer used a closed fist to hit Snukis, but they say the police response would not be considered deadly.

In accordance with EPD policy, the officers were placed on a three-day administrative leave.