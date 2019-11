(WBRE/WYOU) — A car has been impounded and its driver apparently taken into custody following a spate of car fires in Luzerne County.

Police towed away a BMW Saturday night, shortly after 9 p.m. from the Carey Avenue Bridge in Larksville. When Eyewitness News showed up, the driver was no longer on the scene.

The police activity followed several more car fires Saturday night, including in Exeter, Kingston, and Larksville.