Police identify suspect in local flag theft

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department has identified a suspect involved with stolen flags in Hanover Township.

Police say they have named Andrew Gushock, 18, of Hanover Township, along with two other unidentified juvenile males as the suspects.

Gushock faces multiple charges such as, one count each of institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking and other related charges.

Both juvenile males will be charged with the same, plus one count for each flag stolen.

The three suspects removed the American flag and the P.O.W. / MIA flag from the flag pole in front of the Hanover Area High School on July 8.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the suspects stole multiple flags that same night.

The suspects stole several American flags from homes in the Korn Krest and Hanover Green areas. Police say they were also responsible for the theft of the American flag in front of the Hanover Township Fire Department headquarters.

Anyone who had a flag stolen on July 8 is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.