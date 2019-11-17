Police ID Car Theft Suspect

(WBRE/WYOU) — Police have identified a suspect in connection with the theft of a car occupied by a child at the time in Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News first told you about the crime Friday night within hours of it happening outside First Keystone Community Bank on West Main Street. Police say the car was running with a 12-year-old boy in the backseat and the boy’s father within feet of the vehicle.

The suspect abandoned the car theft after a brief altercation with the boy’s father. The suspect’s image was captured on surveillance, which police say helped them make a positive identification, but he’s still on the run.