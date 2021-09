HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is in jail after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

According to Hazleton City Police Department, Juan Guerrero-Chalas, 54, was taken into custody September 16th on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault without the consent of another.

He was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $200,000 bail.