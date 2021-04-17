Police: Gunman held five-year-old boy hostage during standoff in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Police say a gunman held his girlfriend’s five-year-old son hostage during a tense standoff in Williamsport.

It happened Friday evening at Newberry Estates on Federal Avenue.

Police say Shaheed Gindraw injured his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill her and her unborn child.

While she was getting emergency room treatment, police say Gindraw was armed with two guns and remained in the apartment with his girlfriend’s son.

He later released the child during negotiations with law enforcement before eventually surrendering.

Gindraw is now jailed on multiple charges.