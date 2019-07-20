Police: female body found in river

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is just getting underway Saturday night in Luzerne County. It comes after human remains were found along the Susquehanna River.

The scene is cleared now, but less than two hours ago, human remains were removed from the Susquehanna River.

We have very limited information from authorities at this time. State police, a coroner, and other emergency responders were lined up along the river by an island recovering a body that was reported on the shoreline just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Responders were on site for about two hours. At this time, they could not tell us how long the remains had been there but we’re told the death did not look recent. No word yet on when an autopsy will be done.

This is still an open investigation, being led by state police.