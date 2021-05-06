Police: Failure to follow posted detour in Bloomsburg may result in fines as reconstruction continues

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Drivers that do not follow the posted detour in Bloomsburg may face $150 fines after police say local residents have complained about increased traffic on residential streets.

The initial phase of the Bloomsburg reconstruction project has begun on State Route 487 between East Main Street and the Susquehanna River. This project will continue until the fall of 2022, meaning that drivers will have to detour around the area for the near future.

Due to construction, 6th Street has been turned into a one-way road, going from West Market to East Street meaning drivers can no longer go from East Street to West Market Street down 6th Street. The detour reroutes drivers up to Main Street through Market Street.

However, police say drivers have been avoiding the posted detour signs and instead driving through the local residential neighborhoods down 5th Street. This, they say, is a “safety and quality of life issue for the residents living in those neighborhoods“.

The police now say that if you do this, you may face a fine up to $150 and additional fees for “failure to obey traffic control devices”.

“The Pennsylvania vehicle code requires you to obey all posted traffic control devices,” Bloomsburg Chief of Police Roger Van Loan said. “This Detour route with posted signs fits in within the definition of a posted traffic control device. So if we observe traffic that is not local traffic that passes through this area and avoids the Detour, they can be stopped and cited for a violation of that traffic code violation.”

In addition, police say speeding has increased in the neighborhoods. They say the speed limit in those areas is 25 miles per hour unless posted otherwise.