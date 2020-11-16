Police: Explosive that failed to detonate found next to pizza restaurant in Pocono Lake

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Just before noon on Sunday, Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to Domenic’s Pizza in Pocono Lake to investigate a suspected explosive device in the driveway next to the restaurant.

According to the press release, upon arrival, police say they were able to isolate the device from the public.

The Scranton Police Explosive Ordinance Team arrived at the scene where they deemed the device an explosive that failed to detonate.

Further investigation by police led to the arrest of 62-year-old Gerald Rizzo in a garage nearby.

Rizzo is facing charges of risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence.