Police: early morning shooting occurs in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning shooting in Scranton had police busy Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened at Harrison Avenue and East Gibson around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. No word yet on what prompted the gunfire in the Electric City or if there were any injuries.

Police would not give out a lot of other information except to confirm that there was gunfire in that area. Neighbors say it was an early morning wake up call, that is not typical of this quiet section of town.

“She texted me and said there was a possible shooting and that’s very scary because we live in such a quiet neighborhood and we have never had something happen like this before. So I pray for whoever is going through this but it is very scary knowing it happened so close,” Maddy Stallo said.

