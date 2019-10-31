Police Curbing Aggressive Driving

(WBRE/WYOU) — State and local police are cracking down on aggressive driving behavior across the state.

A press conference was held at the Pocono Regional Police Department to get the word out. State troopers and local police statewide will be aggressively responding now through November 17th.

They’ll be watching for drivers who are speeding, running red lights, and tailgating. People who drive in the left lane or don’t move over for emergency vehicles and pass stopped school buses with their stoplights on, can also expect to get pulled over.

“Just be a courteous driver. We all have places we need to get to, so let’s get there safely,” Tracy Fox, traffic safety coordinator for Highway Safety Network said.

They are also launching what they call Operation Candy Rush, which is a little bag full of candy that corresponds with a meme like “When you drive like a Smartie, you set a good example for others” or “Cut yourself and them a Kitkat break.”

The bags of candy were handed out to drivers who got pulled over Wednesday and also included little pamphlets with safe driving tips.