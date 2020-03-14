Coronavirus Response

Police cruiser struck by stolen truck, chase ensues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A stolen pick-up truck leads to a police cruiser struck and an all-out search.

Police in Wilkes-Barre swarmed an area off South River and West South Streets near the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center. Wilkes-Barre Township Police were first to spot the stolen pick-up Friday night shortly before 9 p.m.

It’s one of their police cars that was hit. The suspect and a passenger abandoned the truck and fled on foot toward the Susquehanna River dike.

Police captured one of the suspects but at last word are still searching for the other.

