Police, coroner at Hazleton CVS

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A body found in a dumpster at a CVS in Hazleton has many locals on edge.

People are shocked, scared, and sad for the unidentified person who was found dead. Word traveled fast about the incident and locals want answers.

“It is horrible, it is scary, it is just unbelievable,” Sasha Vlajin of Hazleton said.

“It’s kind of scary, like how did it happen? Was it….foul play?” Ronald Deluca of Hazleton said.

People in Hazleton were horrified to learn that a human body was found in the dumpster at their local CVS in a busy shopping center on S. Locust Street. An employee says around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, he spotted an unresponsive man inside the dumpster when he was taking out the trash.

The employee called 911. Hazleton Police and the Luzerne County Coroner responded to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

Police have yet to release information and are calling it a “death investigation” for now. People Eyewitness News talked to brought up crime in the area, saying the city doesn’t feel as safe as it did years ago.

“A lot of unexplained things happening. A lot of crime, drugs, guns, violence,” Vlajin said.

“To find a dead body in this area, especially being a business district, that’s kind of odd. Crime with drugs and stuff that probably happens down here but to find someone dead? That’s a whole different level,” Deluca said.





One woman told Eyewitness News off camera her teenage daughter works at the CVS and she’s concerned for her safety. Many are also feeling unsettled and anxious to find out what happened.

“I have a 24-year-old daughter that I’m worried about and I’m sure a lot of other people are too. They feel the same way. It’s just very sad and disturbing, and it’s just scary,” Vlajin said.

There is a security camera on the building near the dumpster. Hopefully, that will provide some answers.

The dumpster is in a brick enclosure with a gate. It’s unclear whether the gate was locked before the employee took out the trash and the employee couldn’t say when the trash was taken out last.