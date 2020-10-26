Police continue investigation into Williamsport delivery driver shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police continue to investigate the shooting of a delivery driver from Hoby’s Hoagies that took place late Friday night near 1st Avenue and High Street in Williamsport.

Friday’s shooting was the third shooting in Williamsport in 18 days — including a fatal shooting that took place just two block’s east of Friday’s shooting on October 5th. The uptick in violent crime has left city officials and local residents with their guard up.

“Yes, we are concerned. I’m concerned and we’re keeping a close eye on it,” Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Bureau of Police told Eyewitness News.

While police don’t believe the incidents are related, Chief Hagan says officials are utilizing every resource in their investigations into the troubling trend.

“Everything that can be done is done right now,” Hagan said. “All of the officers, detectives and other officials in the area with information are all working together to try and solve these crimes. I expect that that will happen.”

The latest victim of violent crime was a delivery driver from restaurant Hoby’s Hoagies. Police believe the driver was targeted in an attempted robbery after leaving his car to drop off an order.

He was treated at UPMC and released but neighbors say it’s been a scary few weeks.

“It is very frightening. The first thing I thought, another first thing I thought was, it’s too close for comfort,” Williamsport resident Kirsten Gruenberg said.

Gruenberg has lived on the block where Friday’s shooting took place for 11 years. She says a greater police presence, or increased video surveillance could help put residents at ease.

No arrests have been made in Friday’s shooting.

“I would like a little more policing, that would be great. Maybe cameras, something so that we know we’re being watched,” Gruenberg said.

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous says he’s even more nervous as a father.

“It’s very scary when you have a small child. You got an infant or toddler and they like playing outside, and a shooting happens. Your first reaction is your child,” the neighbor said.

Amplifying the fears is the fact that the fatal shooting that took place back on October 5th did occur just two blocks from Friday’s shooting.

Hoby’s Hoagies declined to speak with Eyewitness News but the driver is expected to make a full recovery.