Police chase stolen ambulance in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In news across the commonwealth, a suspect who stole an ambulance led Philadelphia police on a wild, hour and a half long chase.

It started just after 9 p.m. Friday night in North Philadelphia after a reported shooting. Police say a suspect jumped into an ambulance at the scene and fled along some of the city’s busiest streets.

The ambulance slammed into other vehicles and police cruisers and at one point plowed through a gas station.

The chase came to an end with the ambulance tires flattened and the suspect taken into custody.