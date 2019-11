(WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man is accused of stealing a box truck and leading police on a chase through several Columbia County communities.

Police say 50-year-old David Swartz swiped a Bastian Tire and Auto Center truck in Bloomsburg Saturday morning just after 8. They spotted him at the wheel about an hour later in Bloomsburg, but say he refused to pull over.

Stop sticks brought the chase to an end in Mifflinville. Swartz is now jailed on a probation violation with new charges pending.