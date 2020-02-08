Police chase ends with crash and arrest

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police chase in Hazleton ends with the driver in custody.

According to police, John Avitto led police on a brief pursuit after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of West 5th Street and North Locust Street.

Avitto ended up traveling the wrong way down North James Street and crashing into a unoccupied parked car.

Both Avitto and a female passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Avitto and the passenger were later taken into custody after it was determined their vehicle was stolen out of Brooklyn, New York.

Avitto, a fugitive with multiple arrest warrants out of Pennsylvania, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous summary traffic offenses.

The woman was not charged.