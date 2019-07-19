Police called three times for mistaken sign in Utah

(WBRE/WYOU) — A pint-sized proprietor came up with a unique idea for selling root beer and it got the police called on him.

An 11-year-old had a run-in for advertising “ice cold beer” in Utah. But it’s not what you think. The people that called the cops didn’t read the fine print.

If you look closely, Seth Parker is actually selling root beer. His provocative sign turned heads and resulted in three separate calls to police. Brigham officers responded and determined there was no trouble brewing.

Just a young entrepreneur with a clever ad campaign.