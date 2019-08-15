Keep WBRE!

Police break-up alleged prostitution ring operating out of Pike County spa

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is in jail, and charges have been filed against nine others, as police in Pike County break-up an alleged prostitution ring that was operating out of a spa.

Lori Robyn Possinger, 47, of Stroudsburg, and Patrice Clinton, 36, of Lake Ariel, have been charged with promoting prostitution, conspiracy to promote prostitution, as well as other charges for allegedly offering sex acts for money out of Possinger’s business, Amystika Spa on Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township.

Rachel Moore, 34, of Saylorsburg, and Leslie Garrera, 29, of Hawley, were also charged with prostitution following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit.

Glenn Khoury, 57, of Covington Township; Jason Edson, 41, of Mahwah, NJ; John Bowker, 75, of Newton, NJ; Randy Maiella, 57, of Ledgedale, NJ; Andrew Ford, 27, of Jermyn; and Justin Alunni, 33, of Eynon were all charged with patronizing a prostitute.

