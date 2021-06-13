Police: Bradford County man on the run after attacking woman

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY – State police are searching for a Bradford County man after they say he strangled an 18-year-old woman.

State police say the suspect is 45-year-old Christopher Shulas of Ulster, and is considered armed and dangerous. State police ordered residents of Ulster Township to shelter in place Saturday night as they searched for him. The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

According to police, the woman confronted Shulas because he had stolen her high school graduation money. He then allegedly proceeded to strangle the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. Witnesses say Shulas then fled the area with two explosive devices. State police searched the area and did not find those explosive devices.

Shulas was last seen in the area of Oak Hill Drive, Ulster Township. He was wearing a sleeveless black shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. Police ask anyone with information about Shulas’s whereabouts to contact State Police Towanda.