MONROE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police say a Bradford County couple shot a CO2 powered BB gun at two children on multiple occasions.

Troopers arrested a 34-year-old woman and 22-year-old man from Towanda.

Investigators say the pair fired the BB gun at the boys ages 9 and 14 along route 220 in Monroe Township.

The couple was arrested earlier this month but state police just released the information on Saturday.