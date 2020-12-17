Police block off road in White Haven for sledding

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While the snow created many safety concerns for drivers Thursday morning, there was a silver lining for some.

Children are having a fun day in this winter wonderland. A chilly morning was filled with laughter.

Hailey Ross and her dad, Nick Ross spent their morning having fun on a snow tube….Well more Hailey enjoying the ride as her dad pulled her up and down the hill.

“We’re going to have some fun. This is kind of her first snow, being out in the snow. Right?” Nick said.

They had all their fun on a road police blocked off for this very reason.

“It started several years ago when it was real bitter cold out. We could not get the kids outside because of how cold it was. We finally had a nice day so we said “hey, let’s go sleigh riding,” Police Chief Tom Szoke said.

That way kids like Hailey can have a lot of fun and even maybe a race or two.

“It’s a blast, the kids have fun and it gets them out and active,” Nick said.

“With everything going on in the world right now, it can be rough to be with the kids, but we’re getting them outside a little bit at a time,” Chief Szoke said.

If you’d like to head out there and sled, just head to Pine Street. There might even be some hot cocoa later.