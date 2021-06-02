Police: Bicyclist struck with golf club during road rage incident in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Duryea man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident where police say he struck a bicyclist with a golf club.

A bicyclist told officers he was riding his bike on North Main Street in Pittston when a man in a red car pulled out and nearly “t-boned” him. The bicyclist proceeded to peddle when the driver of the red car, later identified as 36-year-old Bryan D’Amico of Duryea, pulled up next to him. He said D’Amico was weaving and swerving into him yelling profanities and threatening to kill him.

According to the affidavit, D’Amico then pulled out in front of the bicyclist eliminating escape. The bicyclist says D’Amico got out of his vehicle coming at him, again, yelling that he was going to kill him. The bicyclist says he told D’Amico to stop multiple times before he charged at him.

Police say the bicyclist threw several punches before D’Amico went to the trunk of his car and started digging through his belongings. The bicyclist says at this time, he was scared he was going to grab a gun so he took off on his bicycle attempting to escape.

The bicyclist relayed to police he didn’t have his phone and his smart watch would not connect to internet, so he couldn’t call 911. He noticed he was being followed again by the car which started swerving at him again. He turned around attempting to head to the gas station and call for help.

After getting off his bike, police say D’Amico stopped his car and once again went to the trunk pulling out a golf club. The bicyclist told police he chased after him striking him multiple times. He said he couldn’t run due to having bike shoes on with an awkward, slick bottom. He also noted that after being struck so many times, the head of the golf club fell off.

Officers arrived on scene and could see imprints from the golf club on the bicyclist’s back as well as on his helmet. They were also able to obtain video from a witness.

D’Amico has been charged with terroristic threats, assault, harassment and other related charges.