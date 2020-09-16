Police ask for information in theft of bench swing

STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are asking the public to share any information they have that could be related to the August 18th theft of a bench swing from a property in the area of Twin Rocks Road.

According to police, a woman with red hair and wearing a “Pennywise” clown t-shirt can be seen on surveillance video driving her grey Toyota crossover-style SUV onto the property and loading the bench swing into it before driving away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police Honesdale at 570-253-7126.